NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A piece of a crane fell off and struck a building in the East Village Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. at 749 FDR Drive at East 6th Street, which is part of the Jacob Riis Houses.

A crane snapped in the East Village on July 30, 2019. (credit: Twitter/FDNY)

Video from scene shows part of the crane’s boom dangling down high above the street.

No one was injured in the incident. The building is said to have suffered superficial damage.

Authorities have evacuated the building while the crane’s stability is being checked.

Traffic in the area was rerouted as authorities secured the site. All southbound lanes of FDR are closed near the site, one lane northbound is also closed.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

