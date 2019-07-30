NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A piece of a crane fell off and struck a building in the East Village Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. at 749 FDR Drive at East 6th Street, which is part of the Jacob Riis Houses.

Video from scene shows part of the crane’s boom dangling down high above the street.

(East Village, Manhattan) Crane Snapped — Firefighters are on scene at FDR Dr & E 7th St, where no injuries are reported after a piece of a crane broke off. More updates and video here: https://t.co/NR0pl2BHsO #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/af7oniW4hQ — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 30, 2019

No one was injured in the incident. The building is said to have suffered superficial damage.

Authorities have evacuated the building while the crane’s stability is being checked.

Due to .@FDNY activity, expect road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel near FDR Drive & East 6th Street, MN. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 30, 2019

Traffic in the area was rerouted as authorities secured the site. All southbound lanes of FDR are closed near the site, one lane northbound is also closed.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.