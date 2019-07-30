WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A chain reaction crash involving a fire truck, ambulance, New Jersey State Trooper, dump truck and more shut down Interstate 280 at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday.
Multiple injuries were reported, though authorities say none of the injuries are considered serious.
New Jersey State Police say the crash occurred when the dump truck hit two state troopers outside their patrol cars and multiple pedestrians. The troopers had been on the scene investigating an earlier crash in the area when the dump truck crashed into the scene.
The troopers were rushed to area hospitals. Their names and conditions weren’t released.
Fire broke out after the crash.
All lanes were closed between Exits 8-11 following the crash, which happened near Mt. Pleasant Avenue in West Orange.
At 10:22 a.m., a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars & multiple pedestrians at an accident investigation on I-280 EB MP 9.8 in West Orange. Both troopers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. #alert
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) July 30, 2019
Check back soon for more on this developing story.