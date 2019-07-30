



There’s an initiative in New York City to make sure summer fun doesn’t turn into a step back in the classroom come fall.

The children’s advocacy group Partnership with Children has launched “freedom schools.”

The six-week literacy and enrichment program is helping kids in three New York City public schools this month.

For some students, it’s becoming a summer tradition.

“I wanted to come back this year because they always have my back and say never give up,” youngster Brandon Wells said.

The program goes beyond the text book. Children are encouraged to engage in classroom experiences, ranging from the arts to cultural sharing.

