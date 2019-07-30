NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a motorcyclist was struck and killed by an impaired, unlicensed driver in Queens late Monday night.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway near 169th Street.
Investigators say 27-year-old Korey Cox, of Coram, New York, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima in the left lane of the expressway, traveling west. Cox allegedly veered into the center lane and struck a motorcyclist. The motorcycle slid along the road and hit a guard rail, throwing the operator from the bike.
Cox continued westbound and crashed into a fence separating the expressway from the service road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 63-year-old Juan Moncada, of Queens.
Police say Cox was not injured. He was arrested at the scene and is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.