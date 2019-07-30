NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of murdering a Pace University student nine years ago was arrested in Arizona on Monday.
The U.S. Marshals Service says 37-year-old Jimmy Siders was captured in Tucson.
Siders allegedly tried to rob 21-year-old Max Moreno during a drug deal on Sept. 29, 2010.
Officials say Siders told Moreno to hand over his drugs and money. When Moreno refused, Siders and at least one accomplice allegedly hit Moreno in the head and fatally shot him.
Investigators later learned Siders fled to Arizona to evade arrest.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, NYPD detectives and the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force learned this week that Siders was living in the Tucson area. He was found at an apartment complex and taken into custody.
Officials say he had been living in Tucson under the name “Ryan Wilder.”
Siders was booked into the Pima County Jail to await his return to New York. He will face homicide charges.
Raymond Rizzo had previously been convicted in Moreno’s murder. Officials say he was an accomplice.