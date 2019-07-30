NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A delivery driver accused of dragging a woman to her death and hitting another pedestrian is due in court today.
Donnell Hicks, 26, of Queens, was arrested Monday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Suffolk County police said he was driving a white Dodge Ram work van when he struck two people shortly after 1 p.m. in front of the AutoZone on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon.
One victim – identified as 38-year-old Ann Marie Christina, of East Quogue – was caught underneath the van and dragged several blocks.
Police said Hicks did not stop, but they caught up with him less than an hour later at another AutoZone in Ronkonkoma.
Christina was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The other victim – 40-year-old Eric Krems – was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hicks was held overnight and faces arraignment today.