



A heat advisory is now in effect for New York City as temperatures climb today.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s but feel more like upper 90s to low 100s.

There’s also a chance of pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

Stay indoors, if possible. Drink fluids — particularly water — even if you do not feel thirsty. #beattheheat https://t.co/vfRgtK0SwA — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) July 30, 2019

New York City cooling centers will be open in all five boroughs to help residents beat the heat.

“The best ways to beat the heat are to stay cool and hydrated,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a statement. “Use air conditioning or visit a cooling center, drink lots of water, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.”

“The heat that New Yorkers are experiencing this summer is not just uncomfortable, it can also be dangerous,” Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot added. “New Yorkers can greatly reduce the risk of heat-related illness by following a few precautions. If possible, stay near air conditioning, wear light cool clothing, drink lots of water and try to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Also, check in on friends, family members and neighbors who are sick, elderly, or disabled and may need assistance in a heat emergency.”

More Tips:

Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.

If you do go outside, stay in the shade.

If your home is not air-conditioned, spend at least two hours daily at an air-conditioned mall, library or other public place.

Wear sunscreen outside along with loose-fitting, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Drink water regularly even if you are not thirsty. Limit alcohol and sugary drinks which speeds dehydration.

Never leave children or pets alone in the car.

Avoid exertion during the hottest part of the day.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Make sure to leave plenty of water for your pets.

Be a good neighbor, check on elderly and people with disabilities in your community who may need assistance keeping cool.

Additionally, residents should contact their local and/or county offices of emergency management regarding any open air-conditioned senior centers or cooling stations.

Encourage them to use their AC or help them get to a cool place.

The advisory will stay in effect until 9 p.m. Check the latest forecast.

To find a cooling center near you, click here.