NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency crews are in a desperate search for a missing swimmer in Queens.
Sources tell CBS2, police air and water units have gathered in Far Rockaway near Beach 60th Street and Boardwalk.
(Far Rockaway, Queens) Rockaway Beach Water Rescue — One person has been removed from the water, NYPD divers are still in the water searching for a second person. Updates here: https://t.co/mGTpHOvCPM #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/N98tPlOemY
— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 31, 2019
According to multiple reports, two swimmers were in distress and needed to be rescued around 8 p.m.
The FDNY says that one of the swimmers has been pulled from the water and is in stable condition. The other person is still missing.
