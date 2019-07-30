CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Drowning, Far Rockaway, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency crews are in a desperate search for a missing swimmer in Queens.

Sources tell CBS2, police air and water units have gathered in Far Rockaway near Beach 60th Street and Boardwalk.

According to multiple reports, two swimmers were in distress and needed to be rescued around 8 p.m.

The FDNY says that one of the swimmers has been pulled from the water and is in stable condition. The other person is still missing.

