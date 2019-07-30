RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman faces charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Authorities say 25-year-old Elsy Rodriguez-Garcia plotted to have her ex-husband’s 57-year-old mother and 4-year-old daughter killed.
“Earlier this month, Rodriguez-Garcia allegedly contacted a co-conspirator via WhatsApp and asked him to hire a hitman to murder the two targets,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference Tuesday. “The defendant told the co-conspirator she wanted to have them disappear so that her ex-husband could spend more time with her and their child.”
She was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy.
