NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman looking for love is bringing her message to every borough in New York City.

The next time you catch a cab, you might see her ad.

“Hi, I’m Ann Cutbill Lenane, a.k.a. Annie Gets It Done. I have managed to sell billions of dollars worth of New York City real estate, but the one thing I haven’t been able to get done is to find a wonderful, single, divorced dad to remarry,” she says. “You would think it’s easy, but it’s not.”

Lenane is a leading real estate broker for Douglas Elliman. Her current listings include the country residence of actor Bruce Willis.

But now she’s turning her focus to finding a partner. She paid to broadcast the ad in taxis across the city.

She says she’s looking for a “kind and generous soul” who can appreciate a “fit and fabulous” 56-year-old woman.

If you’d like to contact her, just send an email to AManForAnn[at]gmail.com