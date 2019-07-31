



Police were called to Sahara Sam’s Oasis Outdoor and Indoor Water Park in West Berlin at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found lifeguards performing CPR on Hersh Meilech Grossman of Borough Park. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at about 8:30.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident, which occurred during a private event, and our prayers are with the family and friends at this difficult time. We are completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with authorities,” the water park said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia.

The boy was taking part in a camp trip to the water park, which had been rented out that day by multiple camps.