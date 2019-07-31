CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Aundrea Cline-Thomas, Local TV, New York, Queens, Rockaway Beach


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search for a missing swimmer off Rockaway Beach ended with a tragic discovery early Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old’s body was found just after 3 a.m. by the rocks.

Another young swimmer was hospitalized after being pulled from the water Tuesday night.

First responders initially received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about two swimmers in distress near Beach 60th Street.

Crews were able to rescue the 14-year-old boy, who is expected to recover.

Divers spent hours searching for the 18-year-old, but had to stop when it got too dark.

Officers returned early this morning with flashlights.

Police said the teens were friends from Brooklyn.

Lifeguards are not on duty that late into the evening, and swimming is only allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply