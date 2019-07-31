



The search for a missing swimmer off Rockaway Beach ended with a tragic discovery early Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old’s body was found just after 3 a.m. by the rocks.

Another young swimmer was hospitalized after being pulled from the water Tuesday night.

Breaking News: The body of an 18 year old was recovered at Rockaway Beach. 911 calls came in around 8pm about two swimmers in distress. A 14 yr old was rescued and crews suspended their search for the 18 year old when it got too dark. They returned this am and found the body. pic.twitter.com/zcMJv5MkLm — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) July 31, 2019

First responders initially received a call shortly before 8 p.m. about two swimmers in distress near Beach 60th Street.

Crews were able to rescue the 14-year-old boy, who is expected to recover.

Divers spent hours searching for the 18-year-old, but had to stop when it got too dark.

The medical examiner has removed the 18 yr old from the beach. Police say the teens are friends from Brooklyn. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WlCxjMgR16 — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) July 31, 2019

Officers returned early this morning with flashlights.

Police said the teens were friends from Brooklyn.

Lifeguards are not on duty that late into the evening, and swimming is only allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.