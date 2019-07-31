Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in a recent stray bullet shooting in the Bronx.
Robert Griggs, 51, was caught in crossfire while playing dominoes last Wednesday in the Concourse Village section.
“It’s just bad that you can’t sit in the neighborhood anymore and just enjoy yourself with family and friends,” the father of 11 told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas in an exclusive interview.
There have been at least 14 stray bullet shootings in New York City since the start of June. One was fatal, and the victims ranged in age from 7 to 76.
- June 4– A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
- June 5– A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.
- June 5– Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home.
- June 7– An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.
- June 10– A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.
- June 12– A Bronx woman was shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.
- June 20 –An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The boy could be paralyzed.
- June 21 –A man, 20, was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in East New York, Brooklyn.
- June 23 –Two men and a woman were shot in the Bronx. At least one was an innocent bystander.
- July 13 –A woman, 76, was grazed in the neck while sitting in a car in Queens.
- July 13 –A woman, 67, was shot in the leg inside the lobby of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem.
- July 21 –An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside an East Harlem deli.
- July 24 –A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a playground bench in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
- July 24 – A 51-year-old man is shot while playing dominoes after two gunmen open fire in the Bronx.
