NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The second Democratic presidential debate continues tonight in Detroit.
The lineup includes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
Last night, 10 other candidates sparred over health care, immigration, gun violence, reparations and the economic gap between the haves and have-nots.
Tonight’s full lineup:
Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado
Joe Biden, former vice president
Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey
Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City
Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii
Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York
Kamala Harris, senator from California
Jay Inslee, Washington governor
Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
How to watch:
When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Where: Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan
TV broadcast: CNN
Free online stream: CNN.com, CNN apps or fuboTV
Additional coverage: Watch CBSN for live coverage before during and after.