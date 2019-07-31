CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The second Democratic presidential debate continues tonight in Detroit.

The lineup includes New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Last night, 10 other candidates sparred over health care, immigration, gun violence, reparations and the economic gap between the haves and have-nots.

Tonight’s full lineup:

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Joe Biden, former vice president

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

How to watch:

When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Where: Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan

TV broadcast: CNN

Free online stream: CNN.com, CNN apps or fuboTV

Additional coverage: Watch CBSN for live coverage before during and after.

