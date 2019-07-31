Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.
First responders were called around 5:15 a.m. to Atlantic and George avenues in East New York.
Police said a red minivan struck a parked construction vehicle.
The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver is expected to face charges.
