CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, East New York, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

First responders were called around 5:15 a.m. to Atlantic and George avenues in East New York.

Police said a red minivan struck a parked construction vehicle.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The passenger was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver is expected to face charges.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply