NEW YORK (CBS Local/CNN) – Tuesday, July 31, is National Avocado Day and Chipotle is once again celebrating with free guacamole!

To get your free guac at Chipotle you need to order an entree online or make an in-app purchase. You can then choose to add guacamole as an add-on, side item, or as a regular order of chips and guac. One free guac order per entrée purchased, and the usual $10 delivery minimum applies for delivery orders. The deal can’t be combined with other offers

The offer isn’t valid for in-store purchases and you’re limited to just one order.

The deal comes after the fast-casual restaurant chain warned it might raise the price of burritos by 5 cents due to threats of tariff wars with Mexico.

President Donald Trump said in June that unless “the illegal migration crisis is alleviated,” a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico would kick in on June 10. After that, they would continue to increase, potentially reaching 25 percent by October.

That’s bad news for Chipotle. If the threatened tariffs are put in place, the company’s costs would rise $15 million this year, pinching its profit margin, the company said.

If the tariffs become permanent, Chipotle said it “could also consider passing on these costs through a modest price increase, such as about a nickel on a burrito.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)