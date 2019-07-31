Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester man battling ALS is fighting for a cure and one way he hopes to do that is by bringing back the ice bucket challenge.
Pat Quinn was diagnosed with the deadly degenerative disease in 2013.
One year later he helped start the ice bucket challenge. The viral campaign showed people dumping ice over their heads to raise ALS awareness.
Quinn now uses a machine to speak.
“ALS is a ruthless disease that continues to kill patients every 90 seconds, we need all the support we can get. The ice bucket challenge is just the start,” Quinn said.
Thousands are expected to participate in a “Quinn For The Win” ice bucket challenge at Yonkers Raceway this upcoming Saturday.