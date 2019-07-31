



— A historic townhouse on Manhattan’s East Side brings together a celebrity pedigree and turn-of-the-century charm with modern amenities.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look inside the Murray Hill Historic District masterpiece for this week’s edition of Living Large.

The striking home at 115 E. 38th St. is noted for its distinctive architectural style known as “Second Empire,” which was popular in the late 1800s as a mix of European influences.

“The outside facade is still rich in history. The inside has been turned into a modern-day oasis,” said Scott Hernandez of the Corcoran Group, who provided the tour.

Originally built in 1865, the six-story home underwent a complete renovation in 2014.

“In a lot of townhouses you don’t have that grand entrance like you do in this home,” Hernandez said.

The entry foyer boasts 12-foot ceilings and a rich black and white design. Moving into the large main-floor entertaining space and terrace, you find the first of the home’s six wood-burning fireplaces. It’s a room that likely has seen its share of some memorable gatherings.

“It was owned by Kenneth Jay Lane, the jewelry designer in the 1960s. It was sold to Liza Minelli in 1977,” Hernandez said.

The main family living area is downstairs.

“Here we are in the kitchen. You have basically two of everything, two ovens, two sinks,” Hernandez said.

On top of that, everything in the kitchen seems to be over-sized, including the Sub-Zero refrigerator, and enormous center island.

“You do have a 60-foot expanse, but you do have intimate moments throughout the space,” Hernandez said.

There’s a cozy dining area, and a family room that leads to a large outdoor patio.

Heading up sky-lit stairs, there are five bedrooms, including a dreamy children’s room and a guestroom with original beamed ceilings.

“We’re making our way up to the master floor suite, which is the entire fourth floor,” Hernandez said.

There’s another wood-burning fireplace in that sun-filled room.

“And then here you are walking through an entire dressing room into the master suite bathroom,” Hernandez said.

Finally, on the top floor there’s more welcoming family space, inside and outside.

“You have the most amazing view of the Chrysler Building as though the building was built for this view,” Hernandez said.

To live large on East 38th Street will cost you $8.85 million.

There are just 71 homes that are part of the Murray Hill Historic District. This home was so distinctive it was featured in a 1924 edition of House Beautiful.