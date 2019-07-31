CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Expect pop-up showers and storms this afternoon capable of producing damaging winds and downpours. And due to the wind threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under a slight risk for severe wind gusts (58+ mph).

The risk lingers into this evening with things quieting down into the overnight hours. Expect temps to fall into the 70s once again.

Tomorrow will shape up nicely with any leftover clouds making way for sunshine. Highs will remain on the warm side in the mid 80s or so.

Less humid conditions return to the area on Friday, but we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm. Expect highs to be in the mid 80s once again.

