NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Volunteers at a New York animal rescue are raving about their newest work of art: A mustached puppy named “Salvadore Dolly.”
Staff there named him after Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali because of the black hairs above his chinny, chin, chin standing out from his white fur.
You can see here that the dark patch of fur above his mouth makes it look like he has a mustache.
He’s also in foster care and looking for a new home.
Workers at The Hearts & Bones Rescue shared these photos with CBS2 hoping to help spur interest in fostering animals in general.
For more information on how you might foster or adopt, see the Hearts & Bones website.