NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man seen on video trying to shoot a woman outside her Queens home is also wanted in two armed robberies.

Earlier this month, shocking video showed the suspect point a gun at a 45-year-old woman in Ozone Park and pull the trigger. The gun apparently jammed and he ran away.

New surveillance video shows the man police are searching for after an attempted shooting in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the next day, the same man tried to steal an e-bike from a 25-year-old in Jamaica. When the owner chased after him, the suspect allegedly opened fire.

The victim was not struck.

Later that night, the suspect allegedly forced a 53-year-old man to the ground at gunpoint before stealing $7,000 and his cellphone in Briarwood.

That victim was not hurt either.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

