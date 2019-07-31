NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man seen on video trying to shoot a woman outside her Queens home is also wanted in two armed robberies.
Earlier this month, shocking video showed the suspect point a gun at a 45-year-old woman in Ozone Park and pull the trigger. The gun apparently jammed and he ran away.
Police said the next day, the same man tried to steal an e-bike from a 25-year-old in Jamaica. When the owner chased after him, the suspect allegedly opened fire.
The victim was not struck.
Later that night, the suspect allegedly forced a 53-year-old man to the ground at gunpoint before stealing $7,000 and his cellphone in Briarwood.
That victim was not hurt either.
