NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wild evening of storms made for some wet and dangerous conditions across the Tri-state area.

The rain moved quickly but it caused some major problems for anyone trying to get home even by way of a city bus.

S-40 bus passengers were not expecting their trip home to be a water ride.

But when Richmond Terrace on Staten Island became inundated with rain near Union Avenue, the bus was overwhelmed and passengers were left with soggy shoes. Cars and businesses that lined the road were flooded.

“Water this way and bus pass this way, and wave wooo up to here,” convenience store owner Sue Lee said.

She had to sweep the water out before it caused any damage.

A similar scene in Newark, where drivers got caught in the middle of rising flood waters.

Some forced to abandon their stalled out cars.

“So maybe his car must’ve messed up on its own and then he just caught me and I couldn’t get around him because then the cars started floating,” Donyell Corrells of Roselle said.

Jersey City drivers also found themselves navigating through the mess and down the shore a bolt of lightning was captured, slicing through the stormy sky in Avon by the Sea.

On the northern end of New Jersey, torrential rain made it tough to see through the windshield on the palisades parkway.

Back on Staten Island, things quickly cleared up and the road dried out, but some worry it will happen again.

“Not every time it rains, but every time we get torrential rain and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Brian Selleck of Mariners Harbor said.

Selleck says several cars were stalled on this street when it flooded, he helped push four cars out of the water.