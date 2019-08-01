NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents of infants about a recall involving baby sleepers sold nationwide.
About 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer baby sleepers made by Dorel Juvenile Group USA are being recalled over concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel Juvenile Group USA for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.
No injuries have been reported, but similar ones by other brands have been linked to dozens of infant deaths.
People with questions can call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or visit online at www.safety1st.com at and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.
In April, Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million infant sleepers after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.