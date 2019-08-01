Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A school bus and car crashed in Brooklyn Thursday morning.
At least eight injuries were reported, one of which was considered serious.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at Avenue T near Coyle Street in Marine Park.
The seriously injured person was rushed to Maimonedes Medical Center. The rest of the injuries were considered minor.
