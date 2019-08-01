BREAKINGCrews Remove Car That Partially Fell Into Sinkhole In Bushwick, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn.

It’s located at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick.

Crews had to remove a car that partially fell into the hole.

No injuries were reported.

