NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sinkhole opened up this morning in Brooklyn.
It’s located at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Street in Bushwick.
Crews had to remove a car that partially fell into the hole.
No injuries were reported.
Massive sinkhole on Evergreen Avenue at Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. A car was removed from the hole. Witnesses say a woman and kids were inside the car. Stay tuned for more info @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/gZhTfh3X14
— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) August 1, 2019
