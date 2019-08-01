



— Did an act of revenge change the course of a local high school student’s life?

That’s what one Long Island family claims, and their target is Roosevelt Union Free School District’s respected superintendent, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

A student denied graduation due to a flawed and expunged transcript has had his dreams of college shattered and his loved ones are filled with questions.

“My feeling is disillusion … hurt … and most of all now, I’m starting to feel really angry as a parent,” mother Emarinsie Funderburke-Ivey said.

“I have yet to be able to start my college career and I want to play basketball,” Dimitri Funderburke-Ivey added. “I had some scholarships going on. It’s just unfair that a superintendent of a school district, that their goal is to make sure kids go on to college and go on to be successful, and to make sure that I’m not — to get back at my mother — is something that just wows me.”

The day before their son was to graduate from Baldwin High School, the Fundeburke-Ivey family learned the superintendent overseeing the school he had previously attended, Roosevelt High School, denied Dimitri Funderburke-Ivey had ever been a student there. The superintendent allegedly forwarded an empty transcript to his new school.

Family attorney Ken Mollins said affidavits from two administrators name the superintendent, Dr. Marnie Hazelton, as responsible.

“She deleted official transcripts, which by the way is a felony, and I am going to ask the Nassau Police Department and FBI to investigate,” Mollins said.

FLASHBACK: Westchester Community College Cancels Basketball Season Amid Transcript Scandal

Hazelton, who has held the position with the Roosevelt district since October 2015, was placed on paid administrative leave two months ago, the day after the Funderburke-Ivey family testified before the school board about the altered transcript.

The family alleges that the empty transcript was an act of revenge, that the superintendent has held a 10-year grudge against Dimitri’s mother, ever since the two butted heads over education policies while working in the same district.

“A revenge act by the very person that supposed to support him and protect him,” Emarinsie Funderburke-Ivey said, adding, “As a superintendent of schools, you are going to delete his file just to say he didn’t go to school here?”

McLogan tried to get answers from Hazelton on Thursday, but she walked away upon questioning.

Last year, Hazelton was with McLogan extolling the virtues of a successful and rising school district.

“The board is committed to stability,” she said last September.

A Roosevelt district spokeswoman denied anything untoward took place and is questioning the authenticity of the documents, McLogan reported.