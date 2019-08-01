NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse blaze in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
Flames broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. inside a two-story restaurant supply building on Monitor Street.
The fire quickly spread to four alarms, with approximately 200 first responders on the scene.
#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 259 Monitor Street. in #Brooklyn. There are currently five non-life-threatening injuries to firefighters. pic.twitter.com/FTWtlw0dqJ
— FDNY (@FDNY) August 1, 2019
— FDNY (@FDNY) August 1, 2019
— FDNY (@FDNY) August 1, 2019
At least five firefighters suffered minor injuries.
“In a large open warehouse such as this with multiple aisle spaces, just being able to maneuver a hose line to the location of the fire was very difficult, and it was difficult to find the exact location of the fire for a little while,” FDNY Chief Thomas Richardson told reporters. “We did finally do that, but at that point the incident commander felt it was too unsafe for our firefighters to remain in the building. We had some concerns with the structural stability.”
Investigators believe the building was locked without anyone inside at the time.
Fire started just before 12:30 a.m. and FDNY says it’s still not under control. Now reporting 5 minor injuries to firefighters. This is a large restaurant supply warehouse.
— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) August 1, 2019
The fire marshal will determine what caused the blaze.
Streets are closed in the area, so drivers should find alternate routes.
The FDNY said it expects to be on the scene for several hours.