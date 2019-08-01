BREAKING OVERNIGHTFirefighters Injured Battling Massive Blaze At Restaurant Supply Warehouse In Brooklyn
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Greenpoint, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are battling a massive warehouse blaze in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Flames broke out shortly before 12:30 a.m. inside a two-story restaurant supply building on Monitor Street.

The fire quickly spread to four alarms, with approximately 200 first responders on the scene.

At least five firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“In a large open warehouse such as this with multiple aisle spaces, just being able to maneuver a hose line to the location of the fire was very difficult, and it was difficult to find the exact location of the fire for a little while,” FDNY Chief Thomas Richardson told reporters. “We did finally do that, but at that point the incident commander felt it was too unsafe for our firefighters to remain in the building. We had some concerns with the structural stability.”

Investigators believe the building was locked without anyone inside at the time.

The fire marshal will determine what caused the blaze.

Streets are closed in the area, so drivers should find alternate routes.

The FDNY said it expects to be on the scene for several hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply