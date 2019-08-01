By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well, now that we’ve got that nasty cold front (which dumped a good amount of rain across the Tri-state yesterday) out of here, we can get into some pretty good weather to the weekend. Temps start off in the 70s this morning, we climb up to about 85° with a good amount of sunshine this afternoon.

The humidity starts to lower this afternoon as well. We are not completely devout of rain chances. But there is a slight chance on Thursday afternoon as well as Friday afternoon, but it is isolated and very likely to pop south of New York City.

There’s a slight chance of rain as well on Saturday in the afternoon, but it’s a better bet in the Hudson Valley, and pretty typical summertime thunderstorms. Sunday is a hot one with lots of sunshine and Temps in the upper 80s.