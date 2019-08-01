Comments
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A police chase ended in a crash in Newburgh Thursday.
It all started at around 10:54 a.m. with when New York State Police tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe on Route 87 near the Newburgh tolls.
The vehicle drove off, leading police on a chase for about 10 minutes before the vehicle crashed at State Route 17K near Route 300. The vehicle crashed into another Chevy Tahoe and two other vehicles, police said.
Four people in the suspect vehicle were injured. Three of them were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The fourth was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, according to State Police.