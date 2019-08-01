



– The heartbroken mother of a boy who died two weeks ago is donating her son’s organs to save the lives of several other children.

Jeremy Maraj’s smile could light up a room, but sadly that brightness dimmed in July when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Union Township, N.J., reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“Jeremy was, I keep saying is, but was a child full of life and light and love,” said mother Lisa Jamurath.

The seventh grader’s memory lives on in other children after his mother chose to donate four of his organs: His heart, kidneys, liver, and pancreas.

“I want him to be alive in other people and share his joy of life,” said Lisa.

A flashing sign on Galloping Hill Road near Forest Drive reads “pedestrian struck July 17.”

Police are still searching for the driver who hit the 12-year-old and then left the scene around 8 p.m.

The Union County prosecutor’s office says the vehicle involved is a white commercial van that may have damage on the front end.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

“Any type of marks on the vehicle, please say something to the police,” said Lisa. “If the driver is listening to this, please come forward because it really changed our lives forever.”

As for Jeremy’s family, a GoFundMe account has been set up for a memorial fund.

Lisa says Jeremy’s gift has turned tragedy into a blessing for others.

The organs were donated through NJ Sharing Network.

