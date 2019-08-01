NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A popular spot for walking or taking in the view on Manhattan’s west side is “buzzing” in more ways than one.

The High Line isn’t just popular for tourists anymore, it’s also the place to “bee.”

“It’s a good place for both people and pollinators to come and recharge and refuel and enjoy the public plantings,” Eric Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a horticulture manager on the High Line.

Since it first opened 10 years ago, the bee population has blossomed.

“It really is a sort of thing of… if you plant it they will come.”

Gardeners planted more than 200 species of flowering plants along the elevated greenway.

“What we just did is provide it a suitable habitat for them to be here before they travel off to wherever they want to go next.”

That could be anywhere. There are about 20,000 different species of bees in the world. Four thousand are native to North America.

Thirty species of bees have been found foraging on the High Line.

“Most bees are not aggressive and the ones that are aggressive – maybe the honey bee or bumble bee – it’s because someone interfered with them,” gardener Maryanne Stubbs explained.

Visitors won’t have any trouble find these pollinators, including honey bees and the very familiar bumble variety.

Despite the large number of bees that visit and live at the High Line, their existence here is still threatened by disease, pesticides, mold, and habitat loss.

That’s why the High Line doesn’t use pesticides or herbicides.

“So whatever happens during that season, they have the best chance of surviving through that year,” Rodriguez added.