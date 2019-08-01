Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A boater has been lost in the East River despite a desperate search by first responders Thursday night.
Authorities told CBS2 that a man and woman in their 40s went out on a rowboat near SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx.
Police sources say the 46-year-old man decided to leave the boat and go for a swim around 7 p.m. and began to struggle and went under.
NYPD divers were called in to rescue the man but could not find him after three hours of searching. Divers eventually called off the search fir the swimmer due to darkness.
Emergency crews will reportedly continue looking for the 46-year-old as soon as there is daylight.