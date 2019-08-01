



Police say a woman and man are wanted for a pair of violent robberies on the subway in Brooklyn.

The first incident happened on July 20 onboard a G train near Church Avenue.

Police said the woman sprayed a 28-year-old woman in the face with an unknown substance and tried to take her purse.

When the victim resisted, the woman allegedly hit her in the face while the man punched her in the head. They made off with the purse, which contained a cellphone and bank cards.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Then on July 25, police said the woman approached a 64-year-old man on an F train near Fort Hamilton and demanded his cellphone.

When the victim refused, the woman and two men allegedly broke his ribs and stole his cellphone, tool bag and $320. He also suffered bruising and dental injuries.

