



Police are searching for a man accused of sexual assault in Queens.

Police said the suspect walked up to a 26-year-old woman around 2:50 a.m. Saturday near 24th Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria.

He allegedly told her that he was in a bike crash and needed help. During their encounter, police said he touched her breasts.

The woman left and went inside her house.

Less than two hours later, police said the victim awoke to find the same man standing over her inside her bedroom.

He fled through a second floor window when she started to scream.

The woman was not hurt and nothing was taken from the home.

It’s unclear how the man got inside.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, 180 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall with close-cut short, dark hair, last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.