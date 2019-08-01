



There is no criminal case as yet against the father in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins , his attorney announced Thursday.

Juan Rodriguez, 39, of Rockland County, had been charged with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter following the deaths of his daughter, Luna, and son, Phoenix.

Rodriguez appeared in court Thursday morning.

“The purpose of this court appearance was to determine whether or not the grand jury had proceeded. As you know, a grand jury in New York consists of 23 members, 16 of which constitute a quorum, and 12 of which must vote out an indictment. At this time, there has been no grand jury action,” his attorney Joey Jackson said. “We are speaking to the district attorney’s office to convey to them what I think that they know and understand: That this was a horrific and terrible tragedy.”

Rodriguez is due back in court on Aug. 27.

“We’re appealing to [Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s] sense of justice to do what we believe to be the right thing and that is to dismiss these charges. We understand that they will continue to evaluate all aspects of this case and we will welcome their evaluation of that. And we believe that at the conclusion of them evaluating all the facts, all the evidence, and everything in this case they will come to the conclusion that this was a horrible tragedy,” Jackson said.

Luna and Phoenix will be laid to rest at a funeral Friday.

Authorities said Rodriguez left the children in the backseat of his car last Friday while he went to work as a social worker at a VA hospital in the Bronx. Eight hours later, he found them unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

The distraught father pulled over and called 911, but it was too late.

“My client is inconsolable. He is beside himself in grief, and he’s been that way for a period of time, and I’m concerned about his mental health,” Jackson said over the weekend.

Rodriguez, an Iraq War veteran, has three other children and had dropped his 4-year-old son off at day care, but apparently forgot to bring the twins to theirs.

“The vehicle had tinted windows, so it was almost impossible for anybody to notice that the children were there,” said NYC Councilman Fernando Cabrera.

His wife released a statement on Sunday, defending her heartbroken husband.

“Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband. He is a good person and great father and I know he would’ve never done anything to hurt our children intentionally. I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake,” it read in part.

More than 900 children have died in hot cars since 1990, according to Kidsandcars.org. The group recommends parents leave something valuable, like a purse or laptop, in the backseat as an additional reminder.