While it might feel like school just let out, it’s actually prime time to start your back-to-school shopping, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Trae Bodge with SlickDeals.net says the deals aren’t just for kids, and adults can get a jump on all the essential supplies during August.

“Back to school discounts are here and in earnest,” she said. “They are going to be big and across all the categories that you need like, binders and book bags, glue sticks and pens, and of course clothes.”

Deals will be at their deepest closer to the end of the month, but big-box retailers will also offer weekly markdowns including dollar and penny sales worth checking out.

“The stores like Wal-Mart and Target, your wholesale clubs like BJs and Staples, Office Depot, those are the places you should look for the really deep and broad discounts,” said Bodge.

Back-to-school sales don’t just apply to parents.

“If you have a home office, it’s a great time to stock up there,” said Bodge. “Because there are apparel deals you can take advantage of those as well.”

What kind of clothing sales can you expect?

“You’re going to see a lot of the summer clothing being on sale, deeply discounted, and you’re also going to see a lot for outdoors,” said said. “Things like grills, patios, tents, things like that.”

Don’t forget Labor Day sales will start at the end of this month. Mattresses and laptop computers are pegged to be marked down during the long weekend.