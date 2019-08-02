



— A missing woman was found Tuesday thanks to a fast-acting stranger and an app.

“If we were all to kind of stick up for each other when we see something’s going on and, like, step in and asking questions, I think society would be better,” Josy Chap, of Fordham, told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Chap has a lot of titles — mom of two, paralegal and now, guardian angel.

“I’m always trying to help wherever I can, but the fact that… I think right place, right time for me, but I don’t feel like a hero,” she said.

On Tuesday evening, the Bronx native was at Devoe Park, where her 3-year-old, Grayson, was playing with an elderly woman sitting on a bench nearby.

Minutes after Chap left with her two kids in tow, she got a Citizen App alert on her phone.

“It said a missing 83-year-old woman with a beige shirt and beige sweater was missing,” she said.

It was an exact description of their new friend from the park.

“I started crying. I got scared. Because I think about my grandmother and my kids, and if they’re missing, you know, I would like for someone to help,” Chap said.

So she spoke up, posting on the app that she had just seen her. A family member of the missing woman spotted Chap’s post and headed to the park with police.

The missing woman was quickly found and reunited with her grateful family.

“They are all very thankful, very grateful, very nice family,” Chap said.

According to Chap, the woman attends an adult daycare program and is routinely dropped off at her home by bus, but her family called police when she didn’t show up.

Chap is planning to bring her kids back to the park Friday to meet the family of the woman she rescued.