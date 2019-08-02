(CBS Local)– “Orange Is The New Black” came into Diane Guerrero’s life at the perfect time.

The New Jersey native was bartending in New York before she jumped onto the Netflix show. While the role of Maritza Ramos changed her career, it also changed her life.

“I grew so much from this. I’m still the same person, but different… maybe a little bit wiser,” said Guerrero in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I’m certainly more empowered and more emboldened. This show gave me a lot of that. The show changed the way we look at the criminal legal system, especially as it affects women and women of color.”

During the final season of the show, Guerrero’s character deals with the harsh realities of the immigration system. The storyline was deeply personal for Guerrero because her family got deported back to Colombia when she was a teenager.

“It has always been something that has stuck with me,” said Guerrero. “That trauma that you go through from family separation is so intense. You’re living with it day to day. You’re living with that shame, you’re living with that heartache and walking as if everything is going to be taken away. Once you’ve seen people speak their truth, it’s hard not to want to speak yours. I want to get to a place where we can all be ourselves.”

Season seven of “Orange Is The New Black” is available to stream now on Netflix. Guerrero’s parents are still not allowed back in this country to visit her, but they encouraged her to use her personal experience on the show.

“My dad said to use everything that we’ve given you and use our experience,” said Guerrero. “I know for a fact that me being on this show and talking about what I’m talking about has really redeemed them in some way because it wasn’t fair to be ripped away from your children like that. It wasn’t fair to be ripped away from the lives that we knew. I know they’re really proud of me.”