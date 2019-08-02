



— Entenmann’s cookies are being recalled due to a possible plastic presence.

The Food and Drug Administration says Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies.

The company received reports from consumers who noticed blue plastic pieces on or packaged with the cookies. No injuries have been reported in connection to this recall, and there have not been any reports of plastic being baked into the cookies.

The recall affects the 5-pack mini-chocolate chip variety of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies with best by dates of Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 7, 2019.

No Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The recalled cookies were sold in New York and New Jersey.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 1-800-984-0989.

For more information, including the UPC and lot codes of the recalled product, visit fda.gov/recalls.