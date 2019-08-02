Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of raping a 78-year-old woman in Rosedale, Queens will be back in court today.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of raping a 78-year-old woman in Rosedale, Queens will be back in court today.
On June 3, one day after the attack at a house on 148th Street, police arrested 30-year-old Ryan Bayard.
He’s facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted on first-degree rape and criminal sex act charges.
The victim was briefly hospitalized following the attack and has been staying with her daughter.