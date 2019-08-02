



A well-known diner in New Jersey says it might change the name of its famous sandwich to honor Sir Mick Jagger after the legendary rocker ate breakfast there before his concert at MetLife Stadium.

One of the world’s most famous music stars gave a shout out to the famous eatery during The Rolling Stone’s concert Thursday.

“We went to the Tick Tock Diner for a Taylor ham, egg, and cheese with disco fries and a sloppy joe to go!” the rocker said on stage.

Jagger was talking about the Tick Tock Diner on Allwood Road in Clifton.

“Nobody recognized him. Nobody,” owner Penelope Spyropoulos said.

“He was with a big hat and he was covered. His head was down.”

Spyropoulos says Jagger ate at the Tick Tock early Thursday morning before the concert and left his tab in cash on the table.

“I’m sorry we missed him. I wish we were here when he was here,” customer Donna Rainone said.

“It was one of my wedding songs, you can’t always get what you want, you get what you need,” Barbara Williams added.

During his onstage shout-out though, the rocker rekindled an old debate over the name of his “Taylor ham, egg, and cheese” sandwich.

It’s a Taylor ham as they call it in North Jersey or a pork roll if you’re in South Jersey and Philadelphia. Opinions are as intense as two people discussing politics.

“It’s definitely a Taylor ham!” one person declared.

“Whatever Mick Jagger says it is, that’s what it is,” another person joked.

Being in North Jersey, CBS2’s Matt Kozar couldn’t find anyone in the pork roll camp, but on social media there was at least one meme making fun of Jagger for calling it Taylor ham.

One man wrote “if he called it ‘Taylor ham’ instead of a pork roll, he may be a man of wealth, but he’s clearly not a man of taste.”

After his on stage announcement Spyropoulos says fans at MetLife Stadium flocked to the diner hoping Jagger would join them for a post-concert snack.

“We had a nice crowd. They came in after 12 until about three in the morning and everyone was waiting for him to come around but obviously he didn’t. The whole diner was ordering disco fries all night,” the owner added.