By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Lucky for us, today will be very much like yesterday. Temps in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be down today so it will be feeling especially comfortable.
There’s a slight chance that some scattered thunderstorms could try to push their way into our area this afternoon, but it’s unlikely that they will hold together long enough to reach the city.
Tonight temps will cool to the low 70s and some clouds will roll in through the night. Tomorrow we have a chance of some showers and thunderstorms, probably during the afternoon.