by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Sun will mix with a few clouds today, but it’s an overall pretty end to the workweek. Expect temperatures to climb to seasonal levels in the mid-80s or so.
Tonight will be on the mild side again with temps only dipping into the low 70s or so. The humidity will also be on the rise, so it will start to feel a little stickier towards daybreak.
We’ll see some showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow with muggy conditions in place. Outside of that, expect temps to return to the mid-80s again.
As for Sunday, it’s looking like a hot one: sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.