AT-A-GLANCE
- Eric Garner was confronted by NYPD officers for selling cigarettes on July 17, 2014, in Staten Island.
- Officer Daniel Pantaleo put Garner in a headlock or chokehold while arresting him. Garner died shortly after the attempted arrest.
- Garner’s plea of “I can’t breathe” became rallying cry in the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A decision could come as early as today on the fate of the NYPD officer accused of putting Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold.
The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado is set to deliver her recommendation on whether Daniel Pantaleo should be fired.
Civilian complaint review board leaders and Pantaleo’s attorney would then be given about two weeks to draft a response.
During the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night in Detroit, protesters and other candidates urged Mayor de Blasio to fire Pantaleo.
Last month federal prosecutors said they will not file civil rights charges against Pantaleo in the 2014 chokehold death of Garner.
The U.S. attorney said there was a tremendous amount of discussion about what to do with the case. Sources said the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division wanted to bring charges, but prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York disagreed, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr ultimately made the final decision.