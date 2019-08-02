NORTH PLAINFIELD N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A traffic stop in New Jersey leaves a police officer injured after he was dragged by a vehicle.

Chopper 2 was over scene in Somerset County Friday morning.

Now two people are in custody and expected to face charges.

Video taken by a resident in North Plainfield captured the frantic scene seconds after a police officer was dragged by an SUV.

“Then they pulled officer out, looks like from under the right side of the car… He looked injured… somewhat OK… almost like a football player being held up coming off the field… It looked like he was injured,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified told CBS2.

An ambulance wasn’t there yet so the injured officer holding his head was put into a patrol car and rushed to a local hospital.

A neighbor told CBS2’s Meg Baker he first heard a commotion on Brook Avenue. When he looked out his window he saw a car across the street in the bushes.

“All I heard was a loud bang… look outside the window… that’s when I see the car in the front yard. They’re pulling the young lady and the young man out of the car, arrest them,” the neighbor added.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the driver took off and dragged him along for the ride. It’s unclear how the officer got caught on the car.

Keith Thompson was inside watching TV when his house shook.

“I thought it was an earthquake, I’ve never been to California,” the homeowner said. “Once I went outside and saw what was going on I went in the house in case bullets were gonna start flying.”

The officer is reportedly doing OK and charges are pending for the individuals involved.