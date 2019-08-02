



– Singer R. Kelly will be arraigned in a Brooklyn courtroom on federal sex abuse charges.

The fallen R&B star has been in federal custody since July 11 after being arrested on child pornography charges in Chicago, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Kelly was extradited to New York where he’s accused of arranging for the alleged victims to meet him and engage in illegal sexual activity.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, will have two back-to-back hearings starting at 10:30 a.m. before returning to Chicago.

The charges stem from five women and girls who are identified only as “Jane Does” in court documents.

Kelly allegedly met one at his concert. Another one the singer allegedly met while she was an intern at a radio station.

The 52-year-old is also accused of arranging for one victim to meet him at a show on Long Island in 2017 and engaging in sexual activity without telling her that he had a sexually-transmitted disease.

The U.S. States Attorney said for two decades, with help from his team, Kelly preyed on young girls and teenagers whose dreams of meeting the superstar turned into a “nightmare of rape, child pornography, and forced labor.”

According to the indictment, the women and girls were forced to follow strict rules including calling Kelly “daddy.”

They allegedly were required to ask for permission to use the bathroom, keep their head down and wear baggy clothes when not with the singer.

Today, Kelly is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

His lawyers have already asked the judge to grant bail.

R. Kelly’s team called the alleged victims “disgruntled groupies.”

Kelly’s defense says the girls sought the singer’s attention and even fought for it, and that Kelly became friends and cared about them.