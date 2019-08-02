NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A North Babylon woman is desperate to recover a stolen urn that contains all she has left of her mother.

Those ashes were in her car when a thief stole them last month.

Tina Lamm still can’t believe someone could sink so low. She lost her mother in February of 2018 and had what little remained of her stolen from her car.

“We were just shocked, I couldn’t believe it. I opened all the doors, we stopped at a local supermarket and rummaged through all the doors,” Lamm said.

Lamm wanted to fill some necklaces with her mother’s ashes last month but couldn’t bear to do it herself.

She placed the urn in her car, planning to head to the funeral parlor, when someone opened the center console and stole the urn from her driveway.

“What’s inside was priceless, the urn is only going to get them $20 if they try to sell it,” the heartbroken daughter explained.

Lamm told CBS2’s Christina Fan the thief struck sometime during night between July 21 and July 22. She says her car remote had been malfunctioning and it’s likely that’s how the thief broke in.

“I just hope that it turns up and we can have mom home again.”

The Long Island woman added she just wants the urn back, no questions asked. The deputies who took her police report don’t plan on letting the culprit slide.

“The police had said that it wasn’t just a piece of brass that was stolen, there was an actual person in there. They actually stole your mom and the police officer said he was so upset that he would press charges,” Lamm explained.

Lamm told CBS2 she has since gotten the car remote replaced.