NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Friday for 1-year-old twins who died after being left in a hot car in the Bronx by their father.
On Thursday, prosecutors said they need more time to investigate the deaths before deciding whether to proceed with charges.
Juan Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Iraq war veteran, was arrested on manslaughter charges last week after telling police he forgot to bring twins Luna and Phoenix to daycare before going to work.
So far, there has been no grand jury action against Rodriguez.
His lawyers call it a tragic mistake.
“Everyone should be mindful of the fact that Mr. Rodriguez from day one in this case consented, he gave a full statement including the timeline and the history of how this happened,” attorney Joey Jackson said. “We are hopeful that this is not prosecuted.”
Web Extra: Councilman Fernando Cabrera On New Legislation To Prevent Hot Car Deaths
New York City Councilman Fernando Cabrera announced new legislation Friday to prevent child hot car deaths.
Visitation at the Sinatra Memorial Home in Yonkers will take place from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.