



— A woman was stabbed on a subway platform in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in Crown Heights.

Police say a 23-year-old woman and another woman got into an argument on a subway platform at the Utica Avenue station, CBS2’s Reena Roy reports.

The 23-year-old woman was stabbed several times in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the alleged stabber. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with dreadlocks that have blonde tips. She was wearing cheetah-print leggings at the time of the incident.

A 43-year-old man who was also involved in the incident was arrested.

There are delays and changes for 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains while police investigate.

Southbound 3 and 4 trains will continue to bypass Crown Heights-Utica Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 2, 2019

For the latest subway updates, check twitter.com/nyctsubway.