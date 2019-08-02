YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A wake was held Friday in Westchester for the twin one-year-olds who died after being left in a hot car by their father last week.
Family and friends couldn’t hold back tears in Yonkers while remembering Phoenix and Luna Rodriguez.
The two children died of heatstroke in the Bronx after they were allegedly forgotten in Juan Rodriguez’s car for eight hours while he was at work.
The 39-year-old claims he forgot the children were in the back and went to his job at a VA hospital in the Bronx.
The children’s aunt told CBS2 the infants were the light of her life.
“This is just a horrific tragedy for our entire family and we’re all completely devastated,” Christa Shecter said.
“Juan is a good man and a good father and good provider and this was certainly never intentional.”
Rodriguez was initially charged with two counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for his tragic mistake.
Those charges are currently still on hold, pending further investigation by the Bronx district attorney and authorities.